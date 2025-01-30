Stu Forster/Getty Images

Championship strugglers Portsmouth are close to agreeing a deal with Sunderland to take their French attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche on loan for the remainder of the season.

Aouchiche has found his time on the pitch limited this season under Black Cats manager Regis Le Bris.

He has featured in just eight of Sunderland’s 29 league matches and is now looking for more first-team minutes.

A move away to Portsmouth has been on the cards for some time and the two clubs have even sat at the table to broker a deal.

Now though an agreement is close to being reached with only a few details needing to be sorted out, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Whether Portsmouth are able to include an option to buy in that deal remains to be seen though.

At Fratton Park, Aouchiche will hope to show what he is capable of.

Portsmouth have a need for players who will help them retain their Championship status at the end of the season.