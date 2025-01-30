Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Portsmouth’s interest in Sunderland attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche is ‘one to keep an eye on’ in the coming days of the window, according to BBC South TV.

John Mousinho is working overtime in the transfer market as he bids to make sure he comes out of the window with a squad that can avoid relegation from the Championship.

Following an upturn in form, Portsmouth have now lost their last two Championship games back to back and are just two points above the drop zone in the division.

Mousinho has his eyes on high-fliers Sunderland for a possible addition and holds an interest in attacking midfielder Aouchiche.

It is suggested that Pompey’s interest in the 22-year-old is one to watch in the final few days of the window.

Aouchiche has made just eight appearances in the Championship for Sunderland so far this season, providing a single assist.

The Frenchman did play against Portsmouth earlier this month, clocking 80 minutes in the Black Cats win.

Sunderland have Aouchiche under contract until 2028 and the shape of any deal to take him to Portsmouth remains to be seen.