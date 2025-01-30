Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Portsmouth have sounded out League One clubs over the availability of two of their players, Will Norris and Ryley Towler, on loan, according to Darren Witcoop.

Goalkeeper Norris, 31, has lost his place in the team to Nicolas Schmid and is looking for more playing time.

Defender Towler, 22, is also one who is not a regular for John Mousinho’s team, having featured in 12 of Pompey’s 29 matches.

Though the transfer window is rapidly drawing towards its end, Portsmouth hope that they will be able to offload the two players before Monday.

They have made League One clubs aware of the duo’s availability and will entertain offers to take them on loan.

Midfielder Owen Moxon , 27,is one more player that could leave as he has an interest in him.

Nathan Jones’ Charlton Athletic have been linked with a move for Moxon.

The possible departures could mean that the Championship strugglers are active in the transfer market in the last few days.