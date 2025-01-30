Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers star Rabbi Matondo is already in Germany as negotiations with Hannover about a move are at the final stages.

The Welsh winger is deemed surplus to requirements at Rangers by Philippe Clement and he is not in his future plans.

Rangers told Matondo to find a club in the early days of the ongoing window as they want to offload him.

Coventry City showed interest in Matondo, but a deal with Frank Lampard’s side collapsed over a disagreement over bonus payments.

German outfit Hannover are keen on taking the Rangers star on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

According to German daily Bild (via Sky Deutschland), Matondo is ‘already on site’ in Germany and has agreed to personal terms with the 2. Bundesliga outfit.

A deal for Matondo is in the final stages as Rangers and Hannover are working to finalise it.

Rangers signed Matondo from Schalke, and he has featured a total of 67 times for Rangers, scoring eight goals in the process.