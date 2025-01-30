David Ramos/Getty Images

Saudi Arabian outfit Al Shabab have reached an agreement with Wolves on a fee to sign midfielder Mario Lemina.

The experienced Wolves midfielder has been linked with a move away with Saudi Arabia being tipped as his most likely destination.

Al Shabab have been engaged in discussions with the Premier League club to sign Lemina, but had been struggling to agree a deal.

Their last bid in the region of £1.6m was rejected by Vítor Pereira’s team.

According to Turkish outlet Playspor, a new revised offer has been tabled and accepted by Wolves.

The Saudi side have also managed to agree personal terms with the Gabon international.

They have even gone on to submit the terms of the deal to the Saudi Pro League management and are awaiting the go-ahead from them.

Lemina has been keen to make the move and is now waiting for the switch to go through.

It remains to be seen who Wolves line up to come in and replace him.