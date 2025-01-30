Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘throwing all its forces into the battle’ to sign Mathys Tel and have reached an agreement on a fee with Bayern Munich.

Spurs are battling Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United to try to snare the winger from the Allianz Arena.

Tel wants to leave Bayern Munich before the window closes as he is concerned about a lack of playing time and his situation has put Premier League sides on alert.

Tottenham have been in direct talks with Bayern Munich to try to steal a march on their rivals and, according to French daily Le Parisien, they now have an agreement for Tel.

Spurs have agreed to pay Bayern Munich a big sum of €60m for Tel and are ‘throwing all its forces into the battle’ as they seek to close the deal.

All is not lost for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United yet though as Tel has not decided if he wants to join Spurs.

He will ‘continue to think about it in the coming hours’.

Tottenham are struggling in the Premier League and there are questions over how much longer Ange Postecoglou will manage to keep hold of his job.

How that factors into Tel’s thinking when he decides if he wants to move to north London is open to question.

Tel started for Bayern Munich in the Champions League against Slovan Bratislava on Wednesday.