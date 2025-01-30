Stu Forster/Getty Images

Stockport County have made a bid to sign Newcastle United target Matthew Orr in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The 17-year-old right-back is a product of Linfield’s academy system and has been featuring for the senior team regularly this season.

Orr’s performances have drawn attention from Premier League giants Newcastle United.

The Magpies are closely monitoring his progress and have been looking at adding Orr to their Under-21s side.

Now though Newcastle are at serious risk of losing out on the promising defender as Stockport have made a move to steal a march on the Premier League club.

It has been claimed that Stockport have approached Linfield with a bid to sign Orr in the ongoing window.

The Northern Irish defender has one and a half years left on his current deal and is highly rated at Linfield.

A switch to the League One promotion hopefuls could well appeal to Orr and offer a realistic chance of speedy senior football.

Now it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will also go in with a bid in the coming days to stop Orr from joining Stockport.