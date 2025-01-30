Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland are ‘now pushing’ to bring in a striker they, along with Leicester City, have been keen on landing.

The Black Cats are keen to back Regis Le Bris before the transfer window closes on Monday and he wants extra firepower to keep the side’s promotion push on track.

Le Bris pulled off a coup earlier in the window when he tempted Enzo Le Fee to quit Roma and join Sunderland on a loan deal.

Now they are eyeing another ambitious swoop, with Ajax attacker Chuba Akpom the player they have been in for, as have Leicester.

The Stadium of Light side are ‘now pushing’ to try to do a deal to take Akpom to the north east, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Two French sides in the shape of Lille and Lens have shown interest in the 29-year-old, who Ajax are prepared to let move on.

Whether Leicester will now make a firm move to rival Sunderland, as they aim to support Ruud van Nistelrooy, remains to be seen.

He has made 16 appearances in the Eredivisie for Ajax so far this season, finding the back of the net on three occasions.

Akpom has also been in action for the Amsterdam outfit in the Europa League, where he has turned out in all the Dutch side’s league phase games so far.