Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have been ‘the most active in recent hours’ in the chase for Manchester United and Arsenal target Mathys Tel.

The 19-year-old winger is highly rated at Bayern Munich, but he wants to leave the Bavarian outfit in search of regular game time.

Tel has no shortage of admirers in the market, with Premier League giants Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur keen on him.

Tottenham Hotspur are desperate to add a forward to their squad with Dominic Solanke injured and Timo Werner’s future at the club being uncertain.

Spurs technical director Johan Lange has even been in Bavaria in talks with Bayern Munich regarding a possible deal.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Tottenham have been the most active among Tel’s admirers in the form of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

It is suggested that Spurs are aware that Tel’s other Premier League suitors are in better positions than them and for that reason they need to act quickly in the window.

Manchester United want to take Tel on a loan, whereas Chelsea are pushing for a permanent deal.

Tottenham are exploring both a loan and a permanent deal for the forward and the player has yet to make a decision on his future yet.