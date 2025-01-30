Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

West Ham United target Ricardo Pepi has suffered a knee injury and will be out of action for the moment.

The Hammers have PSV Eindhoven’s centre forward on their transfer wish list for the ongoing window as they desperately hunt attacking reincorcements.

West Ham approached the Dutch giants with an offer that PSV have turned down, but could go back, despite disagreements over Pepi within the club.

On Wednesday, Pepi featured in PSV’s 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Champions League, where he scored and assisted a goal.

Pepi left the field in the 76th minute of the game and according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, he has suffered a knee injury.

The USA international’s injury could doubt over his potential move to West Ham in this window.

It is still unclear how long the Hammers target will be out of action due to injury.

West Ham will want to be fully sure of the American’s fitness if they are to pull the trigger on another offer.