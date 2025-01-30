Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to make sure they bring a midfielder in through the door for Vitor Pereira before the transfer window closes, but in one chase for a target they have made ‘no progress for the moment’.

Mario Lemina looks like heading out of the door to sign for Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab and that has increased the urgency for Wolves to act.

A host of options are being looked at and Wolves are especially keen on a Ukraine international that they have started talks over.

Dynamo Kyiv’s midfielder Volodymyr Brazhko is the man that Wolves want, but no deal looks likely to be imminent.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Wolves have made ‘no progress for the moment’ in talks to land the Ukrainian.

With time running out though, they will have to act quickly if they are to take the player to England before Monday’s deadline.

Brazhko has played 13 Ukrainian top-flight matches for Dynamo Kyiv so far this season, making four goal contributions.

Wolves are surely likely to have other irons in the fire if they cannot land him, especially with the clock ticking on the window.