Wolverhampton Wanderers have tabled an offer for Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso, who Tottenham Hotspur have an option on, though their offer falls short of the Spanish club’s valuation.

The Premier League strugglers are making last-ditch attempts to find a replacement for Mario Lemina, who is bound for Saudi Arabia, as well as to strengthen their squad.

While a move for Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Volodymyr Brazhko is being worked on, yet another option has been identified by the Wolves hierarchy.

US midfielder Cardoso has left an impression on the Wolves scouts and with the transfer window rapidly drawing to a close, they have even gone on to table an offer for him.

According to Spanish journalist Ivan Quiros, Vítor Pereira’s team have offered a €20m fee for the player, though Real Betis are asking for €10m more.

Cardoso is a player that Tottenham boast an option on.

While selling Giovani Lo Celso to Betis last summer Tottenham negotiated an option to buy Cardoso next summer for a set fee of €25m.

It remains to be seen whether Wolves are able to overcome every stumbling block to secure the player before Monday’s deadline.