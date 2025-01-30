Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

League One side Wrexham are close to signing Reading striker Sam Smith after beating off competition from a number of other clubs, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Smith has been a key member of Noel Hunt’s team this season, featuring in 25 of the Royals’ 27 league matches and missing just two.

He has also been amongst goals, scoring eleven of them and helping set up two more for his team-mates.

Losing Smith would be a big blow for the Royals, but he looks set to depart the club.

Promotion rivals Wrexham have been hot on the heels of the player for quite some time now.

Now they are closing in on a move to sign Smith before Monday’s deadline.

It would end Smith’s long-time association with the club from where he started as a youngster.

Wrexham are fighting for a place in the top two in League One and they hope that the addition of Smith will help their cause.