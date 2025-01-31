Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea ‘are still in the race’ for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, who favours a loan exit from Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old winger wants to leave the Bavarian outfit in search of regular game time in the ongoing window and that has sparked a scramble to land him.

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa all are keen on signing him.

On Thursday, Spurs acted quickly and agreed to a €60m deal with Bayern Munich in the hope of signing Tel on a permanent deal.

Daniel Levy flew to Munich today to convince Tel about a move, but the youngster has rebuffed Spurs.

Despite Spurs now looking unlikely to be a destination for Tel, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea ‘are still in the race’.

It has been suggested that the young winger would be more interested in a temporary exit this winter than a permanent move.

Manchester United and Aston Villa both have offered to take Tel on loan and now it remains to be seen where the Frenchman will end up beyond the window.