Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa are set to meet with Kevin Danso’s camp today amidst interest from fellow Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and Juventus.

The Lens defender has emerged as a target for the Villans, who are looking at some last-minute transfer business as they seek to replace Diego Carlos.

Unai Emery has had Chelsea defender Axel Disasi in his sights and wants to sign him on loan for the season.

However, the Pensioners are currently blocking the move, despite Disasi having agreed personal terms with Aston Villa.

Now Aston Villa are stepping up their push for Danso and, according to French radio station RMC, will hold a ‘meeting with the player’s camp today’.

Villa will continue to probe a possible swoop to bring the Austria international to the club before the window closes.

Wolves also remain keen on landing Danso.

Danso is not short of options in January and the jury is out on where he will end up, with a loan to Juventus also a possibility.