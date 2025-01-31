Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa are making no progress in their bid to bring in a centre-back that Unai Emery has spoken to in order to sell the move to Villa Park.

Emery sanctioned the exit of Diego Carlos earlier this month and then saw a planned move for Sevilla’s Loic Bade fall through.

Villarreal’s Juan Foyth has been an option, while Villa have also been chasing Axel Disasi, who Chelsea signed from Monaco in the summer of 2023.

Under new boss Enzo Maresca, Diasasi has fallen down the pecking order and has only featured six times for Chelsea.

Villa boss Emery has spoken to the player and personal terms are in place.

However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, talks regarding a move for the player have not progressed between Villa and Chelsea.

The defender is claimed to have decided that he does want to join Aston Villa and they are his move of choice.

Chelsea though are blocking the move for now and as such, the Midlands side are unable to make progress.

How long Emery will wait remains to be seen as he seeks to make sure he is not left without enough defensive depth for the remainder of the season.