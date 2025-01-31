Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa view a move to sign an attacker they have registered an interest in as ‘a long shot’.

Having sold Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in a big money deal, Unai Emery’s side now want to bring in another attacker before the window closes.

They have battled to hold off interest from Arsenal in Ollie Watkins and are exploring what attackers they could potentially bring in.

Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel and Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Asensio are on their radar, as is Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils hitman is a player that Villa have registered an interest in, according to the Daily Mail.

However, they view the move as ‘a long shot’, with Rashford’s wages and also his sponsorship deals issues that would need to be overcome.

Several sides have shown interest in the out-of-favour forward, but he remains at Old Trafford for now.

Barcelona have consistently been floated as a possible option for the attacker, with Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in him cooling.