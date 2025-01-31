Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Manchester United target Mathys Tel is ‘currently not expected’ to be in Bayern Munich’s squad for their game on Saturday, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Tel has just rejected a switch to Tottenham Hotspur despite Spurs agreeing on a €60m deal with Bayern Munich for his services.

It has been suggested that he could stay at the Allianz Arena until the summer, but a move elsewhere, on an initial loan, is still possible.

Aston Villa and Manchester United are both still in the mix for Tel and in a possible indication that a deal could still happen, Bayern Munich are not involving him this weekend.

Bayern Munich are due to play host to Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga and Tel is not expected to be in the matchday squad.

That decision protects Tel from injury and also gives him breathing space to consider his future.

The winger has been unhappy with a lack of game time at Bayern Munich this season and moving elsewhere could hand him the minutes he craves.

Manchester United were interested in Tel last summer and he is keen on the Red Devils, but Aston Villa have money to spend after selling Jhon Duran.