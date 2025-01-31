Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers are expected to return with an improved offer to Hibernian for the signature of Elie Youan, according to The Scotsman.

The 25-year-old winger joined Hibs from Swiss side St. Gallen in the summer of 2022.

After a difficult start to the season, Hibs have managed to pick up results in the Scottish Premiership and Youan has played a part in it.

Youan has attracted interest from English Championship side Blackburn Rovers, who are keen on signing a winger.

Blackburn have seen their initial bid for Youan fail to impress David Gray’s side and it has been promptly turned down.

However, it has been claimed that Blackburn are not expected to give up on the Hibs star yet as they are anticipated to go back with an improved offer.

It is suggested that the Scottish outfit will not entertain any bid that is not in seven figures.

Youan has missed Hibs’ last five league games due to a toe issue and he is expected to return in their next game against Aberdeen on Saturday.