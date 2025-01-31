George Wood/Getty Images

Burnley, Luton Town and Middlesbrough have enquired about taking an attacker from a Premier League club on loan, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

As the transfer window approaches it closure on Monday night, clubs in the Championship are scrambling to strengthen their respective squads.

Burnley and Middlesbrough both have promotion ambitions, while Luton are looking to stay afloat in the division.

All three clubs have been in touch with Tottenham Hotspur to ask about their young attacker Will Lankshear, who Spurs could loan out, with the Championship their destination of choice.

Cardiff City and West Brom are also both keen on Lankshear.

The 19-year-old has been tipped for a loan exit from Spurs this month, but the club’s injury issues may complicate the situation.

He was an unused substitute on Thursday evening as Spurs beat Elfsborg 3-0 in their Europa League clash.

Ange Postecoglou has regularly included the attacker in his matchday squads in the Premier League and letting him go would be reducing his options.