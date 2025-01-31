Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Championship strugglers Cardiff City look less likely to sign West Brom and Middlesbrough target Will Lankshear on loan, despite having shown interest.

The academy graduate has enjoyed first-team football with Ange Postecoglou’s team this season and has three Premier League and three Europa League appearances to his name.

However, the London-based club want more first-team action for him in the second half of the season to augment his growth.

He has been linked with moves to the Championship with West Brom, Burnley, Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Cardiff City all showing interest.

While the Bluebirds have shown interest in signing Lankshear, sources inside the club indicate that it is less likely to happen, according to the BBC.

Cardiff pulling out of the race would leave the door open for other clubs to seal a deal.

With the transfer window set to close on Monday, it remains to be seen where Lankshear’s short-term future lies.

Spurs will be keen to pick the right destination as they look for his development to be safeguarded.