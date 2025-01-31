Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One of Celtic’s stars has been offered a pre-contractual agreement by a club that played in the Champions League league phase, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

Celtic booked their spot in the playoff round in the Champions League by finishing in 21st place and will face Bayern Munich for a spot in the last 16.

The Bhoys could add to their squad before the transfer window closes on Monday night, but there are also players who could depart.

Defender Greg Taylor is out of contract in the summer and as such can agree a move away now.

He has drawn interest from Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb and now has been offered a pre-contractual agreement with ‘talks moving forward’ as it is ‘up to the Celtic man’ if he wants the move.

Dinamo Zagreb finished just outside the playoff zone in the Champions League league phase and could be an attractive move for Taylor to make.

In Croatia, they sit in third place at present and are five points off league leaders Rijeka.

Taylor, 27, is expected to see his playing time dwindle at Celtic when Kieran Tierney rejoins the club.