Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Talk of a move south of the border for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has been played down.

Shankland has been key to Hearts’ campaign this season and has featured in 19 of their 24 Scottish Premiership matches, making seven goal contributions.

The striker has persistently been linked with a move away from Tynecastle and it has been claimed that he could be Preston North End bound.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are seven points off a playoff spot in the Championship and ten points off the drop zone.

They are keen on improving their current form, but according to journalist Scott Burns, there is nothing in talk of a Deepdale move for Shankland.

It now remains to be seen where Shankland’s future lies beyond Monday’s deadline.

The player has been linked with a move to Rangers for quite some time but a move is yet to materialise.

Clubs could test the water with Hearts and see if they can get him out of Tynecastle before the window closes.