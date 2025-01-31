Pete Norton/Getty Images

Dunfermline Athletic are considering a move for Bristol Rovers forward Taelan Savage in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Daily Record.

The youngster is highly rated at Bristol Rovers and currently plays for their development side.

Bristol Rovers sanctioned a short loan spell for Savage in December and he joined non-league side Cribbs FC.

The young forward recently returned to the Memorial Stadium after completing his loan spell with Cribbs.

Savage is now gathering interest from north of the border, with a Scottish Championship side showing interest in him.

Dunfermline, who are managed by Michael Tidser, are considering signing him in the ongoing window.

Tidser is impressed by the young striker’s talents and he is pushing for the move.

Savage has yet to make a senior appearance for Bristol Rovers and he is eager for first-team football.

Dunfermline are focusing on signing young and talented players in the ongoing window and they are closing in on a deal for Rangers star Archie Stevens and Leeds United starlet Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.