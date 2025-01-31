Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County are negotiating personal terms with Sondre Langas and the player is soon to travel to England, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rams defender Eiran Cashin has been the subject of intense interest from Premier League outfit Brighton Hove & Albion.

The Seagulls have agreed a fee with Derby to land Cashin and he is expected to make the step up to the top flight.

With Cashin’s time at the club coming to an end, Derby are in the market for a centre-back and Viking star Langas fits their profile.

Paul Warne’s side have managed to agree to a deal with the Norwegian outfit to sign the defender in the ongoing window.

The Rams have yet to agree on personal terms with Langas, who is set to travel to England to complete his deal.

Derby have agreed to pay a hefty transfer fee in the region of £4m to secure the signature of the 23-year-old.

Last season, Langas featured in all 30 league games for Viking and helped his team finish third in the league.

Now if all goes well, then Langas will help Derby in their fight to keep themselves up in the Championship.