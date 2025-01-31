Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton are aware that other clubs are ahead of them in the race for West Ham United target Evan Ferguson, according to Sky Sports News.

The Toffees are short of options in their forward department and the recent injury of Dominic Calvert-Lewin has raised concern for David Moyes.

Everton want to sign a centre forward before the end of the ongoing window and have Brighton Hove & Albion star Ferguson on their list.

Ferguson has no shortage of suitors in the ongoing market with West Ham particularly keen on reuniting him with his former boss Graham Potter.

The 20-year-old has been a bit part player for Brighton this season and the Seagulls could sanction Ferguson’s departure in the ongoing window.

Everton, although keen on Ferguson, are aware that other clubs are ahead of them in the race for the striker.

The Toffees’ fellow Premier League side, West Ham, are considering both loan and permanent options for Ferguson.

It is unclear where Ferguson will be playing his football when the transfer window slams shut on Monday evening, but he looks set to have a number of options to choose from.