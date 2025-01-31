Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Juventus are waiting for French side Lens to make a decision on the future of Aston Villa target Kevin Danso, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Lens centre-back has been the subject of interest in the ongoing window for several European outfits.

Aston Villa, who are looking to strengthen their centre-back department before the window ends, have Danso on their list.

The 26-year-old is also admired by Juventus, who want to sign Danso on loan with an option to sign him permanently and are battling Villa to land his signature.

It has been suggested that Unai Emery’s side have also approached Lens to take Danso on loan.

Now it has been claimed that Lens have a decision to make on Villa target Danso’s future and Juventus are waiting for the French outfit’s verdict.

Ligue 1 outfit Rennes have also proposed a permanent deal for Danso, who is considered a key player in Lens’ squad.

Now it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will be able to emerge victorious in the race for Danso, beating stiff competition.