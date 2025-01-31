Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United consider an attacker to be their ‘top target’ in the final few days of the transfer window and are hoping his club changes their stance.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has consistently played down the chances of new arrivals at Elland Road in the winter window, but the club are working to bring in fresh faces.

They have been strongly linked with a swoop for Newcastle United’s Matt Targett, but talk he is set to join has been dismissed.

Securing another attacking player is Leeds’ priority and they recently put in an offer to take Southampton’s Cameron Archer on loan.

Saints rejected that approach, but according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the player remains Leeds’ ‘top target’ in the final days of the window.

Leeds are hoping that Southampton, who are not looking to let Archer go, change their mind before the window shuts.

It is unclear if Leeds have other targets in mind if that does not happen or will just hold their fire and wait until the summer.

When Archer last played in the Championship, on loan at Middlesbrough, he found the back of the net eleven times in 22 outings.