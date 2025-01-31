Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United are ‘now working hard’ on a deal to scoop up Mathys Tel after he snubbed a switch to Tottenham Hotspur, with the player ‘very interested’.

Spurs thrashed out a €60m deal with Bayern Munich for the winger and were hoping to convince him to move to north London.

Tel took time to think though and rejected Spurs as an option, leaving the race for his signature wide open.

Manchester United are one of the clubs still in the mix and, according to German outlet Fussball.News, they are ‘now working hard’ to get a deal done.

Tel is suggested to be ‘very interested’ in joining the Red Devils.

Despite their struggles, the winger still views Manchester United as an attractive destination.

Manchester United would favour taking Tel to the Premier League on an initial loan, but with an option to buy including in it.

Whether Bayern Munich will play ball on that basis is unclear and could depend upon the exact make-up of the option and whether it could turn into an obligation if certain conditions are met.