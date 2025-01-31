Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United have ‘accelerated’ for a striker currently playing in the Bundesliga and are considering buying him now and then loaning him out until the summer.

The Red Devils have found goals from their attacking players hard to come by and boss Ruben Amorim wants to solve the situation.

He is shaking up the final third department, with Antony loaned to Real Betis and Marcus Rashford out of his plans.

Joshua Zirkzee has failed to live up to expectations, while Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to convince fans that he is the answer.

Now Manchester United have ‘accelerated’ for Stuttgart striker El Bilal Toure, who is at the club on loan from Atalanta, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The Old Trafford side are looking at a ‘crazy three-way’ deal to get their hands on Toure.

The former Reims man has had his stint at Stuttgart affected by injury, but has shown enough to cause the German side to look at triggering their option to buy, set at €18m.

With Manchester United keen, Stuttgart could sign Toure from Atalanta and then sell him to the Red Devils for €25m.

The German side do not want to lose the 23-year-old now and Manchester United would then loan him back to them to complete the campaign.

Toure is currently out of action due to a metatarsal injury.