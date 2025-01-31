Stu Forster/Getty Images

Championship side Middlesbrough have rejected a verbal offer from Portuguese giants FC Porto for their midfielder Hayden Hackney, who they do not want to sell, according to Sky Sports News.

The 22-year-old has been a key figure for Michael Carrick’s team this season and has missed just three of the 29 league matches they have played.

His importance has been proven by the fact that the manager has entrusted him with the skipper’s responsibility in a number of games.

Hackney’s form has caught the attention of multiple clubs, with Premier League outfits having also shown interest.

Portuguese giants Porto have tried to steal a march on top flight sides by making a move now.

In fact, a verbal offer was made by the Portuguese club to sign him, an offer that was rejected immediately by Boro.

The playoff spot contenders have no desire to sell the player in the middle of the season and the proposal did not match their valuation.

Hackney still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at the Riverside and Boro do not want to part ways.