Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Millwall are currently in the process of giving winger Benicio Baker a medical as they close in on him, according to the South London Press.

The Lions have moved to add midfielder Luke Cundle to Alex Neil’s squad at the Den and they are pushing for more fresh faces.

A deal has been agreed with Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for Baker to join.

The 21-year-old winger is currently in the process of undergoing a medical check with Millwall which, if he comes through it without an issue, will then see him pen a contract.

He spent the first half of the campaign on loan in League Two at Port Vale, but struggled for regular game time.

Baker made ten appearances in League Two for Vale and provided two assists.

Neil has seen enough in the winger to feel he can make an impact at Championship level and the Lions are getting the move done and dusted.

Baker has played for England at youth level, through to the Under-20s and has five Premier League outings to his name.