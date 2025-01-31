Warren Little/Getty Images

Talk of West Ham United agreeing to a deal with Benfica for forward Arthur Cabral is wide of the mark, according to the Daily Mirror.

With transfer deadline day nearing, West Ham are getting desperate to bring in a forward to boost their attacking options.

Graham Potter is dealing with an injury-riddled forward department at West Ham and he is keen for the club to act.

A host of players have been linked with West Ham, including RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva and Ajax’s Brian Brobbey, while Benfica’s Cabral is also mooted as a target.

The 26-year-old forward has been a bit part player for the Portuguese outfit and has scored only two goals for them in the league.

It was suggested that West Ham agreed to a deal with Benfica in the region of €20m to take him to east London.

However, it has been revealed that there is no truth in the news of the Hammers coming to an agreement with the Portuguese outfit for Cabral

Cabral, who has a contract with Benfica until 2028, is on West Ham’s list of targets, but it is unclear whether the Hammers have made any concrete move for him.

One of West Ham’s other forward targets, PSV Eindhoven’s Ricardo Pepi, has suffered a knee injury that could keep him out of action for some time.