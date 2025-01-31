Michael Regan/Getty Images

There are ‘potential barriers’ standing in the way of Aston Villa signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

Unai Emery’s side have sold Jhon Duran to Saudi side Al Nassr and want to have another attacker in through the door before the transfer window slams shut.

They have held positive talks with Paris Saint-Germain for attacker Marco Asensio, but they have other irons in the fire too.

One of those looks to be Rashford, who is surplus to requirements under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Aston Villa would like to strike a loan deal to offer the attacker a lifeline, but there are issues.

According to talkSPORT, ‘potential barriers’ standing in the way of a move to Villa Park are Rashford’s wage demands and also his desire to play for a top club in Europe.

Aston Villa are involved in the Champions League, which could be a tempter for Rashford, but it is unclear if he would consider them to be a top club.

Barcelona have been mooted as a possible destination for the forward.

The Manchester United attacker does have interest from elsewhere in the Premier League and other clubs are expected to try their luck before the window closes.