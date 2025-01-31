Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham United are sounding confident about winning the race for a Premier League forward who has also been on Everton’s radar, according to the Daily Mail.

Graham Potter wants his attack beefing up in the light of injuries to key players and West Ham have been working to deliver.

RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva and Ajax’s Brian Brobbey have been targets, but Potter is a big fan of Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, who he worked with on the south coast.

Ferguson is also wanted by Everton, along with other clubs, but it has been claimed the Toffees realise they are trailing in the race.

And it is ‘sounding like West Ham are confident’ they can win the race for the signature of the Brighton man.

However, with multiple clubs holding talks with Brighton about a deal, it appears that the attacker’s destination is only likely to be known closer to deadline day.

It is also unclear whether he might move on loan or on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old scored six times in 36 appearances for the Seagulls last season, while this term he has struck once in 14 outings, in an injury interrupted campaign.