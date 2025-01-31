Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Sunderland are set to miss out on an attacker they have been pushing to sign as he is heading elsewhere on loan with an option to buy, according to the Athletic.

Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris has been keen for an attacking addition before the window closes as he looks to continue to steer a course for the Premier League.

Sunderland, who landed Enzo Le Fee earlier this month in a major coup, have been fishing in the Netherlands for Le Bris.

The club have been pushing hard to do a deal with Ajax to sign Chuba Akpom on loan with an option to buy, but they are now set to lose out.

Akpom is to sign for Lille, who have an agreement with Ajax.

The former Arsenal youngster will play for the French side for the rest of the season with an option to buy including in the agreement.

All eyes will now be on where Sunderland switch their attention in the remaining days of the window.

The Black Cats are poised to let Adil Aouchiche head to Portsmouth on loan, which will reduce Le Bris’ options in the final third.

Leicester City had also been in the running for Akpom, but recently dropped out of the race.