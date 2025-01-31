Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur would prefer to take AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori on loan but are willing to pursue a permanent deal if necessary, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Spurs are struggling in the Premier League and they are desperate to bring in new signings in the ongoing window to strengthen the squad.

Signing a centre-back has been on Tottenham’s agenda since the beginning of the window, despite the recent encouraging return of Micky van de Ven, and they are interested in Tomori.

The former Chelsea centre-back has fallen down the pecking order this season at AC Milan and wants regular football.

It has been suggested that Spurs have already established contact with the Serie A giants for Tomori.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have approached AC Milan with an offer to take him on loan, which is their preference.

However, if necessary, the London outfit are willing to pay a fee in the region of £25m to convince AC Milan to let them sign him permanently.

It is still unclear whether the Rossoneri are willing to part ways with Tomori, who has started only nine games for them in the league this season.