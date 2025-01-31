Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘pushing for a decision’ from Manchester United target Mathys Tel as they seek to take him to north London.

Spurs have been working hard to get a deal done for Tel and do have an agreement over a fee of €60m with Bayern Munich for the winger.

Tel though has other sides chasing him, with Manchester United especially keen, while Arsenal and Chelsea are also potential destinations.

And the Frenchman has not yet decided whether he wants to complete a move to Tottenham, with a loan also something he is considering rather than a permanent switch.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Tottenham are now ‘pushing for a decision’ from Tel as they look to avoid last minute disappointment.

Spurs will be wary of putting all their eggs in one basket with regards to the winger, with Ange Postecoglou desperate for attacking additions.

Manchester United were keen on Tel last summer and he is a player that Ruben Amorim rates.

How long Spurs will wait for Tel remains to be seen, especially given heavyweight competition for his signature.