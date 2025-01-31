Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion are working with Italian outfit Sassuolo to end the loan deal of Uros Racic.

Former West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, now at Valencia, signed the Serbian defensive midfielder on loan from Sassuolo in the summer.

However, his loan spell at the club has not gone according to West Brom’s plans, as he has started only nine games for them.

The Baggies appointed Tony Mowbray as their new manager after the departure of Corberan and he has been assessing the squad.

Racic is not in Mowbray’s plans and the Championship outfit are looking to end his loan spell at the Hawthorns.

According to Sky Italia, West Brom are working to terminate Racic’s loan deal.

West Brom are planning to bring in some new faces and having Racic off their wage bill will boost them.

Now West Brom and Sassuolo will work together to find a mutual deal to sort out the 26-year-old’s future before the window ends.

Sassuolo will look to find him a new loan.