Alex Pantling/Getty Images

West Ham United ‘have made an offer’ for a highly rated attacker in French football as they look to steal a march on his other suitors.

The Hammers are aiming for a busy end to the winter transfer window as they keep several irons in the fire to add to Graham Potter’s squad.

Attack is a major area of concern and a host of players have been linked with a move to the London Stadium before the window closes on Monday night, including Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.

Now West Ham have pulled the trigger on an offer worth up to £30m for Lorient attacker Eli Junior Kroupi, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Lorient attacker has attracted interest from a number of top clubs and it is suggested West Ham landing him would be a ‘major coup’.

Kroupi has scored eight times in 16 outings in the French second tier and is a regular in the Lorient team despite being just 18 years old.

He went on a run of scoring six goals in four league games in late September and October, while he struck last weekend in a 3-2 win over Clermont.

Time is running out for West Ham to get the deal done and also hold off other clubs coming in to try for the teenager, with Bournemouth already having made a move.