Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Aberdeen, Cardiff City and Hull City look set for disappointment in their pursuit of Maccabi Tel Aviv defender Tyrese Asante, who is likely to stay at his current club, according to Sky Sports News.

Jimmy Thelin has been in the market for additions following a disastrous run of form for Aberdeen which continued on Saturday with a 2-0 loss at Hibernian.

The Dons now find themselves having gone a whopping 14 games without a win in the Scottish Premiership.

Latvia captain Kristers Tobers has been signed to boost their defence but they want more cover in that area.

Championship pair Cardiff City and Hull City, who also both lost on Saturday, are in the market for defenders and like Aberdeen they have been looking at Asante.

However, it has been suggested that Maccabi Tel Aviv have no intention of letting their star man go and he is now expected to stay.

The 22-year-old defender has turned out in the Europa League league phase this season and made five appearances.

It remains to be seen if any of his suitors decide to go back in for him in the summer.