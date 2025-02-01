Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Aston Villa are optimistic about securing the signature of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford before the window closes.

The Birmingham outfit decided to sell Jhon Duran to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Nassr in the ongoing window.

Now Aston Villa are left light in the centre forward department and are keen to bring in reinforcements.

Villa have their eye set on Manchester United star Rashford, who is not in Ruben Amorim’s plans.

However, it has been suggested that Rashford’s high wage and his desire to play for top European outfits could become a barrier for the move.

However, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Aston Villa camp currently have ‘optimism’ about securing the signature of the Red Devils forward.

A host of European outfits are also interested in Rashford, with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona among them.

Now it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will be able to beat stiff competition to land the Manchester United academy product.

Villa are also working on a deal for PSG’s Marco Asensio and it is suggested that the player is keen on a move.