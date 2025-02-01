Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fixture: Everton vs Leicester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss David Moyes has picked his team to lock horns with Leicester City at Goodison Park in the Premier League this afternoon.

Back to back wins, with Moyes providing an instant new manager bounce, have eased any worries over relegation for the Toffees, but they will still need to kick on in the coming weeks.

Strugglers Leicester are the visitors today, but the Foxes had their own survival hopes boosted by a win at Tottenham Hotspur last time out and will be desperate not to throw away that good work.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium earlier this season.

Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while the back four is Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, Everton have Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye support Beto.

Moyes can shake things up from the bench if needed and options include Ashley Young and Jack Harrison.

Everton Team vs Leicester City

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Lindstrom, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Harrison, Young, Iroegbunam, Armstrong, Sherif