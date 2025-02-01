David Rogers/Getty Images

Juventus have not made any progress in their attempts to agree to a deal with Lens for Aston Villa target Kevin Danso.

Aston Villa are in the market to sign a centre-back and they have been chasing Danso after seeing a bid for Sevilla’s Loic Bade fall flat.

Danso has several suitors in the market in the form of Juventus, Wolves and Rennes.

Italian giants Juventus have been particularly keen on securing the signature of the 26-year-old centre-back and they were battling Aston Villa for him.

Now according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Juventus have failed to agree to a deal with Lens for Danso as both parties remain distant.

Juventus are now working to secure other options, which provide Villa with a boost in their attempts to sign him.

It has been suggested that Unai Emery’s side are at an advanced stage in their negotiations for Danso.

The Birmingham outfit are considering Danso as a backup deal in the event of failing to secure a loan agreement with Chelsea for Axel Disasi.