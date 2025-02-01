Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland have rejected Brighton Hove & Albion’s bid for Tommy Watson, but both clubs remain in talks, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 18-year-old winger is a product of the Sunderland academy system and has featured ten times for the Black Cats in the league this season.

Watson is highly rated at Sunderland and his performances have not gone unnoticed as Premier League outfit Brighton are showing interest in him.

Brighton, who are known for recruiting young, talented players, have submitted a bid to Sunderland for Watson.

However, the Black Cats have rejected the initial bid from the Premier League outfit.

However, Sunderland and Brighton remain in discussions to find a deal for the young winger.

Watson has featured 13 times for the Black Cats’ senior side with two goals under his belt.

The youngster has one and a half years left on his current contract and a big offer might convince Sunderland to cash in on him.

Brighton recently signed Eiran Cashin from Derby County in the ongoing window and they remain keen on adding another player from the Championship to their squad.