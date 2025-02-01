Pete Norton/Getty Images

Bristol Rovers are amongst a host of sides pushing for a Scottish Premiership striker who is inside the final six months of his contract.

Gas boss Inigo Calderon has replaced Matt Taylor this season after the side struggled in League One and they face a relegation scrap.

Scoring goals on a consistent basis has been an issue for Bristol Rovers, who have averaged fewer than a goal a game.

The Pirates have netted only 25 times in 28 league games and signing a striker has been high on their agenda.

And Kilmarnock’s Bobby Wales is the striker who has grabbed their attention, according to Sky Sports News.

However, the likes of Exeter City and Lincoln City are also chasing the 19-year-old Scottish forward.

His contract is set to expire at the end of this campaign, and it has been suggested that interested clubs have started talks regarding a pre-contractual agreement.

If Wales signals he wants to go, interested sides could even try to bring forward the move.

Killie have offered the Scotland youth international a new contract and they are hoping to keep the 19-year-old.