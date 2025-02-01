Stu Forster/Getty Images

Championship side Burnley are in advanced negotiations as they are trying to sign a Champions League attacker.

The Clarets are currently sitting third in the English second tier and are considered one of the favourites to achieve automatic promotion.

Even though they are doing very well in the Championship, they have not scored freely, as Burnley’s backline have aided them all season.

Now they are willing to add quality attack to the side and are closing in on a deal to sign an attacker.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Sporting Lisbon’s Marcus Edwards is the player the Clarets are in progressive talks to sign in this window.

He played for Sporting Lisbon in their Champions League league phase defeat at Arsenal in November.

It has been suggested that Burnley boss Scott Parker is playing a key role in convincing Edwards; they know each other from their time at Tottenham Hotspur.

The former England youth international has been a bit part player at the Portuguese giants and his current contract is also set to expire at the end of this campaign.

The 26-year-old’s potential ambitious addition to the squad will provide the Clarets with more attacking options.