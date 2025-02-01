Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic have seen talks to land an attacking target break down and they ‘have already moved on’ to looking at other targets.

Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers has sanctioned the loan departure of winger Luis Palma to Olympiacos, while Kyogo Furuhashi was sold to French side Rennes.

Celtic are shopping for another attacker before the transfer window slams shut on Monday night and held talks with Brondby for Mathias Kvistgaarden.

However, according to Sky Sports News, those discussions have broken down due to a difference in the respective valuations of the player held by each club.

Celtic look to believe the difference cannot be bridged as they have already moved on to other targets.

One of those targets is Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who Rodgers knows well from his time as Leicester City boss.

Rodgers left Celtic for Leicester in the 2018/19 campaign and managed the striker in the Midlands; now he is keen on a reunion.

The Bhoys are also likely to have other irons in the fire as they aim to not be left shorthanded when the window slams shut.