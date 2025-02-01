Alex Livesey/Getty Images

A club are now holding ‘relentless negotiations’ with Newcastle United to try to land a Magpies star before the transfer window shuts on Monday night.

Eddie Howe has sanctioned the exit of Miguel Almiron this month, reducing his options in the final third of the pitch, and Newcastle have been tipped not to do any business in the time remaining in the window.

Further players could be on the way out of St James’ Park though as the club continue to look to improve their PSR position.

Centre-back Lloyd Kelly could go and he has been linked with several sides hunting a defender of his profile.

Italian giants Juventus are putting in a big push to sign the former Bournemouth man and, according to DAZN Italia, they are holding ‘relentless negotiations’ with Newcastle to get a deal done.

There is a gap in each side’s valuation and Newcastle will not go below €20m.

Newcastle signed Kelly last summer on a free transfer when his deal at Bournemouth ran out.

Howe has preferred Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn as centre-back options and looks set to go with them for the remainder of the season.