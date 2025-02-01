Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

A Premier League club are ‘making a lot of progress’ in a swoop to land a top talent from Celtic and could get him in before the window closes.

Celtic are active in the final days of the winter transfer window and are looking for an attacker after letting Kyogo Furuhashi leave.

Bhoys players are also attracting attention and the Scottish champions may sanction further exits.

Currently Celtic look like losing young attacker Daniel Cummings, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

West Ham have been holding talks about a pre-contractual agreement with Cummings and, according to ExWHUemployee, they are ‘making a lot of progress’.

The Hammers could look to bring forward the deal and get the attacker in through the door before the winter window closes.

That would allow Cummings to settle into West Ham over an extended period before next season kicks off.

He has been turning out for Celtic’s B team this season and has scored 18 goals in just 18 games in the Lowland League.

Celtic brought him off the bench earlier this week in the Champions League against Aston Villa.